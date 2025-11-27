Dutch prosecutor fines Morgan Stanley 101 million euros for tax evasion
Dutch prosecutor fines Morgan Stanley 101 million euros for tax evasion
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch Public Prosecutor (OM) has imposed a total fine of 101 million euros ($117.10 million) on two Morgan Stanley entities in London and Amsterdam for dividend tax evasion, it said on Thursday.
The penalty is separate from the tax liability Morgan Stanley settled with the Dutch Tax Administration at the end of 2024, including accrued interest, the OM added.
Under Dutch law, domestic shareholders can reclaim or offset dividend taxes, but foreign recipients usually cannot. According to OM, Morgan Stanley used a special structure that allowed parties who were not eligible to improperly claim these tax rebates.
Earlier this year, the OM said it would summon Morgan Stanley but just before the start of criminal proceedings, the financial services company agreed to accept the fine.
Morgan Stanley said it was "pleased to have resolved this historical matter", which concerned corporate tax returns filed in the Netherlands more than 12 years ago.
($1 = 0.8625 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)