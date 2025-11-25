Dutch public broadcaster NOS quits X over disinformation
Dutch public broadcaster NOS quits X over disinformation
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 25, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 25, 2025
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch public broadcaster NOS on Tuesday said it had stopped posting on Elon Musk's social media platform X, as it said it did not want to facilitate the spreading of disinformation.
"The platform no longer fits our vision on how we want to present news on social media," the state-funded news organisation said.
"The amount of hateful responses and disinformation on X is large and unrestricted. Also under our own messages, making us unintentionally help spread them."
X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The NOS' main X account has 2.4 million followers.
The broadcaster said it would continue its presence on other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp.
Since Musk bought the platform in 2022, critics say his hands-off approach to content moderation has allowed lies and hate speech to spread. Musk has said he is defending freedom of speech.
Despite the criticism of X, few media companies have stopped using the platform altogether.
A year ago, British newspaper the Guardian left X, citing "disturbing content", including racism and conspiracy theories.
U.S. National Public Radio stopped posting on what was then still called Twitter in April 2023.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)