Dutch airline KLM cancels 124 flights as snow falls
Dutch airline KLM cancels 124 flights as snow falls
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 4, 2026
AMSTERDAM, Jan 4 - KLM said winter weather has forced it to cancel 124 flights that were scheduled for Monday to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM has already cancelled hundreds of flights since Friday as cold conditions disrupt operations at Schiphol.
The airport has warned passengers to expect delays and cancellations as staff work to de-ice aircraft.
Up to 5 centimetres of fresh snow is expected in some parts of the Netherlands in coming days, forecasters say.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Explore more articles in the Finance category