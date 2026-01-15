NATO Chief Discusses Energy Crisis and Russian Attacks with Zelenskiy

NATO's Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, which have led to widespread power outages in the country.

"Spoke with @ZelenskyyUa about the energy situation in Ukraine, with Russia's attacks causing terrible human suffering, as well as on the ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war." wrote Rutte on X on Thursday.

"We're committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to get the crucial support needed to defend today and ultimately secure a lasting peace."

Challenges from Russian Strikes

In his account of the conversation, Zelenskiy said he discussed the "serious challenges" posed by the latest Russian strikes and the need to bolster Ukraine's air defences.

Diplomatic Progress with Allies

Writing on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he hoped supplies sent to Ukraine through its European allies by means of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) programme would increase in January.

Zelenskiy said "considerable progress" had been achieved in diplomatic efforts with the United States and Europe in resolving the nearly four-year-old war and pledged not to "ease up on pace".

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Ron Popeski)