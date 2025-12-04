National broadcasters consider Israel Eurovision participation amid boycott threats

By Olivia Le Poidevin

GENEVA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Members of the body that organises the Eurovision Song Contest will meet on Thursday to discuss and potentially vote on whether Israel can compete next year, as some countries threaten to withdraw if it is not excluded over the Gaza war.

The meeting at the European Broadcasting Union headquarters in Geneva will address new rules intended to discourage governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to sway voters, following allegations that Israel unfairly boosted its entrant to the contest this year.

Israel, which came second in the contest, has not responded to these accusations, but frequently argues it has faced a global smear campaign.

The contest faces a "watershed moment", said Eurovision expert Paul Jordan. Public broadcasters from Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands are threatening to boycott the May 2026 event, to be hosted by Austria, if Israel is allowed to compete.

Critics of Israel's participation cite concerns over the Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which has surpassed 70,000, according to Gaza health authorities. The war was sparked by the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza.

If members are not convinced that the new rules, which aim to protect the contest's neutrality and impartiality, are adequate, there will be a vote on participation, the EBU said.

Germany could withdraw and not broadcast Eurovision if Israel is not allowed to participate, a broadcasting industry source told Reuters. German broadcaster ARD did not comment. Austrian host broadcaster ORF wants Israel to compete.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said it is preparing for next year's contest and will soon release changes to its selection process for choosing Israel's entry. KAN said it will present its position on possible disqualification at the meeting.

(Reporting by Olivia Le PoidevinEditing by Frances Kerry)