Moscow says US freed two Russian crew members from seized oil tanker at its r...

US-Russia Relations and the Oil Tanker Incident

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States had released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean.

Details of the Seizure

In a statement, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokesman said: "We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the U.S. leadership.

Response from Russian Authorities

"We are proceeding with the urgent practical work on all issues related to ensuring the speedy return of our compatriots to their homeland."

Implications for International Shipping

Russia's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that it had lost contact with the vessel, the Marinera, after U.S. naval forces boarded it near Iceland as part of what Washington says are efforts to block oil exports from Venezuela.

(Reporting by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)