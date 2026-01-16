Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Friday opened its hearings into the Russian central bank's case against Belgium's Euroclear for 18.2 trillion roubles ($234.84 billion) over Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe, a Reuters reporter in the court said.
The judge ruled that the case should be heard behind closed doors.
($1 = 77.5000 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
