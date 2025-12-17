Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports
Monzo shareholders push to oust chair over CEO's exit, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Some shareholders of British mobile bank Monzo are pushing to bring back the company's former CEO TS Anil and oust its chairperson Gary Hoffman, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Venture capital firms such as Accel and Iconiq have joined forces and hired lawyers as they push for greater shareholder representation on the board after Anil's exit was announced in October, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Explore more articles in the Finance category