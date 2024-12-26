Moldova’s parliament passes 2025 budget with deficit at 4% of GDP

FinanceMoldova’s parliament passes 2025 budget with deficit at 4% of GDP
Published : 28 seconds ago, on
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova’s parliament approved the budget for 2025 with a deficit of 4.05% of gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday.
Budget revenues were put at 71.6 billion Moldovan lei ($3.9 billion), up by 6.8% compared with 2024, and the expenditures were put at 85.4 billion lei, up by 4.1%.
The state debt is expected to amount to 39.2% of GDP.
($1 = 18.4315 Moldovan lei)
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Anastasiia Malenko)
