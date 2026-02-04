Metlen to sell UK solar portfolio to Schroders Greencoat

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Metlen has agreed to sell a 283 megawatt (MW) portfolio of UK solar projects to Schroders Greencoat, the Greek energy and metals group said on Wednesday, describing the move as a key step in its global asset rotation strategy.

The portfolio comprises seven projects across England and Scotland, including 143 MW of operating or mechanically complete assets and 140 MW under construction, which are expected to begin commercial operation in the second quarter of 2026.

Metlen said the sites will supply power estimated to be equivalent to the needs of 89,333 homes and are backed by long-term power purchase agreements with Vodafone and Engie, ensuring "high revenue visibility and cash flow stability".

The deal is the second transaction between Metlen and Schroders Greencoat after the sale of a 110 MW portfolio of UK solar assets in 2024.

No financial details were disclosed.

(Reporting by Antonis PothitosEditing by David Goodman)