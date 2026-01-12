Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sales in Mercedes-Benz's core car business slumped in the final quarter of 2025, impacted by tariffs and the competitive market environment, the German luxury carmaker said on Monday.
The company achieved quarterly sales of 459,400 vehicles, down 12% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
While sales growth in Europe remained stable, it dropped in the United States and China by 19% and 22%, respectively, said the carmaker.
Mercedes has become the latest among German automakers, alongside Volkswagen and BMW, to struggle with challenging market conditions in both the U.S. and China.
