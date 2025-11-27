Italy's flagship MPS-Mediobanca bank takeover hit by judicial probe

By Valentina Za and Alvise Armellini

MILAN (Reuters) -The CEO of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and its top two shareholders are under investigation in Milan in relation to the Tuscan bank's takeover of Mediobanca , two judicial sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Milan prosecutors are probing allegations of market rigging and obstruction of regulators in relation to the acquisition, the source said, confirming an earlier report in Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Shares in MPS fell by as much as more 6% on the news.

MPS, which was bailed out by the state in 2017, in September secured control of merchant bank Mediobanca with a 16-billion-euro ($19 billion) stock-and-cash bid in a takeover championed by the Italian government.

According to prosecutors, Italy's market watchdog Consob, the European Central Bank and insurance supervisor Ivass were kept in the dark about concerted action involving the bank and its leading investors over the Mediobanca bid, the sources said.

The ECB declined to comment.

MPS has been led since early 2022 by CEO Luigi Lovaglio, 70, a former veteran UniCredit executive.

Its biggest shareholders are Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, a construction magnate, and Delfin, the holding company of Italy's Del Vecchio family, which is led by EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Milleri.

SUSPECTS UNDER INVESTIGATION SINCE JUNE

Lovaglio, Caltagirone and Milleri have all been under investigation since June, the sources said, but their names have only now emerged after the prosecutors began searches in connection with their investigation.

A representative for Milleri declined to comment. MPS had no immediate comment while it was not immediately possible to reach a representative for Caltagirone.

The offices of MPS have been searched this week, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

The Milan prosecutors in charge of the case are Roberto Pellicano, Luca Gaglio e Giovanni Polizzi.

MPS announced its bid for Mediobanca in January after the Treasury completed its re-privatisation of the bailed-out bank, cutting its initial 68% stake to a near 12% holding which has now more than halved with the Mediobanca deal.

Caltagirone and Delfin were also the top investors in Mediobanca and played a key role in supporting the bid.

($1 = 0.8631 euros)

