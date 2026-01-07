Marubeni acquires UK's Jacobson Group, owner of Gola footwear
Marubeni acquires UK's Jacobson Group, owner of Gola footwear
Posted on January 7, 2026
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Marubeni unit Marubeni Consumer Platform US (MCPU) said on Wednesday it had acquired Britain-based Jacobson Group, a portfolio of footwear brands including Gola, Lotus, Ravel, and Frank Wright, along with licensed brands Dunlop and Lonsdale.
Under the agreement, Jacobson Group will be integrated into MCPU’s lifestyle platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
