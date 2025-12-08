Finance
Magnum Ice Cream shares debut in Amsterdam at 12.20 euros
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Magnum Ice Cream Company shares opened at 12.20 euros on their debut trading day in the Amsterdam Euronext stock exchange.
This compares to the 12.80 euro reference price set by Euronext on Friday.
(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes)