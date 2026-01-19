Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
LVMH sells its DFS travel retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to CTG for $395 million, marking a strategic shift in Greater China.
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH, the world's biggest, said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its DFS travel retail business in Hong Kong and Macau, as well as its intangible assets in greater China to China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp (CTG), a Chinese travel retail operator.
The deal was valued at around $395 million.
(Reporting Louise Rasmussen, editing by Tomasz Janowski)
A retail business sells goods or services directly to consumers. Retailers can operate in physical stores or online, offering a variety of products to meet consumer needs.
Investment management is the professional management of various securities and assets to meet specified investment goals for the benefit of investors.
Explore more articles in the Finance category