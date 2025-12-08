Finance

Louis Vuitton head Pietro Beccari to become CEO of LVMH's fashion division

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 8, 2025

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari has been appointed as the chief executive of LVMH's fashion division, the French luxury giant said on Tuesday.

Beccari will combine his new responsibilities with those at Louis Vuitton from January 1, the group said in a press release.

Sidney Toledano, the CEO and chairman of LVMH Fashion Group, has decided to step down from his operational role, LVMH added.

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

