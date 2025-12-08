Finance
Louis Vuitton head Pietro Beccari to become CEO of LVMH's fashion division
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari has been appointed as the chief executive of LVMH's fashion division, the French luxury giant said on Tuesday.
Beccari will combine his new responsibilities with those at Louis Vuitton from January 1, the group said in a press release.
Sidney Toledano, the CEO and chairman of LVMH Fashion Group, has decided to step down from his operational role, LVMH added.
