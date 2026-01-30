Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
The London Metal Exchange resumed trading after a one-hour delay due to technical issues with its LMEselect platform, impacting trading hours.
Jan 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has resumed trading on Friday after a one-hour delay due to technical issues.
Trading resumed at 0200 GMT.
"Due to a technical issue there is a delay to the opening of LMEselect," LME said in an emailed statement to Reuters, referring to its electronic trading platform.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, usually operates LMEselect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. London time, according to its website.
(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Dylan Duan in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
The London Metal Exchange (LME) is the world's largest market for trading industrial metals, providing a platform for price discovery and risk management.
A trading platform is software used by traders to buy and sell financial instruments, providing tools for analysis and order execution.
Trading hours refer to the specific times during which a financial market is open for trading, allowing participants to buy and sell assets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category