LOT passenger jet veers off Vilnius taxiway, no injuries reported
Posted on November 26, 2025
Posted on November 26, 2025
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A passenger aircraft from Polish carrier LOT veered off a taxiway at Lithuania's Vilnius airport after arriving from Warsaw on Wednesday, halting all traffic, the airport operator said.
All passengers from flight number LO771 disembarked and there were no reports of injuries, the airport said on Facebook.
The Embraer 170 aircraft was carrying 63 passengers and four crew members, a LOT spokesperson said on social media platform X.
"After landing, all passengers safely disembarked normally via mobile stairs and were subsequently transported to the terminal," the spokesperson added.
The runway will remain closed until 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), the airport said.
It advised passengers whose flights were scheduled to leave from Vilnius on Wednesday to contact their respective airlines for further information on individual departures.
(Reporting by Louise Breusch RasmussenEditing by Terje Solsvik, David Goodman and Alison Williams)