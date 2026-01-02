LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Lidl GB, the British arm of the German supermarket group, reported a 10% year-on-year rise in Christmas sales on Friday, with its turnover exceeding 1.1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) for the four weeks to December 24.

The retailer, currently Britain's sixth-biggest grocer, said nearly 51 million customers came through its doors in the period, up 8% year-on-year.

Best-selling products included cheese truckles, hand-cooked crisps in flavours such as baked camembert and hot honey, and seasonal fruit and vegetables, it said.

Lidl GB has been Britain's fastest growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for more than two years, boosted by new stores. It opened its 1,000th shop in November.

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said the group had a record-breaking Christmas after it expanded to reach more customers nationwide.

"Looking ahead, we'll continue to grow our footprint, invest in British produce, and deepen support for local communities, delivering even greater value for households across the nation," he said.

($1 = 0.7426 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Muvija M)