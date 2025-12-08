Finance
LG Energy Solution wins $1.4 billion order to supply Mercedes-Benz EV batteries
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution said in a regulatory filing on Monday it won a $1.4 billion order from Mercedes-Benz to supply electric vehicle batteries.
The order will run between 2028 to 2035, and covers the North American and European regions, the filing said.
