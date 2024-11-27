Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Leonardo to meet unions in December to discuss outlook for plant supplying Boeing

Leonardo logo on smartphone screen, red and white backdrop.

Published : 21 hours ago, on

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) – Italy’s Leonardo will meet with unions next month to discuss the outlook for one of its aerostructures plants, workers’ representatives told Reuters, as it explores options for a business mainly reliant on Boeing.

The Grottaglie plant in the Puglia region manufactures two sections of Boeing’s 787 airplane and delays in the U.S. group’s jet programme have knocked its production rate, with more than 900 of almost 1,200 workers furloughed on a staggered basis until Jan. 5.

Alessio La Tartara, a local representative for the UILM union at the plant, told Reuters that representatives of the main unions would meet with Leonardo executives in Rome in mid-December to discuss developments in Grottaglie after that date.

A plan to overhaul the wider aerostructures unit, which employs around 4,000 people in four plants located in depressed southern Italy, is expected in the group’s strategy update in March.

CEO Roberto Cingolani said earlier this month the state-controlled company is looking for new business opportunities for the division, which cannot be mainly reliant on a single customer.

Cingolani said Leonardo was considering a carve-out of the loss-making business as well as alliances with partners to help restructure it.

“We fear that a carve-out could translate into a loss of production and jobs, something that would be devastating for the region,” La Tartara told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Leonardo said a date for the talks with unions has not been scheduled yet.

Since Cingolani’s comments on the potential carve-out, unions have received reassurance from the company that the aerostructures business would not be sold.

Worker representatives however are seeking more information about potential partners for the division and the plans for an overhaul.

 

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Additional reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Jan Harvey)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post