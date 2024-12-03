BusinessLeonardo has no plans to change its stake in Germany’s Hensoldt
Published : 16 hours ago, on
ROME (Reuters) – Leonardo has no intention to change its stake in Germany’s Hensoldt, the Italian defence and aerospace group’s chief executive said on Tuesday.
“Our stake is good as it is. For fair play we will wait for a decision by the German government, to make any change,” CEO Roberto Cingolani told reporters ahead of a conference in Rome. Leonardo holds a 23.8% stake in Hensoldt.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)
