Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Lamborghini delays first EV launch to 2029 as market not ready
2024-12-16T112358Z_1_LYNXMPEKBF0E0_RTROPTP_3_LAMBORGHINI-RESULTS

Published : 1 day ago, on

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE, Italy (Reuters) -Italy’s Lamborghini will always make cars in Italy as it plans to launch its first electric model only in 2029, amid a market for luxury sports cars which is not ripe for full electrification, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday.

Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen, had previously said its first EV was due in 2028. Italian rival Ferrari will launch its first EV model in the first quarter of next year.

“We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026,” Winkelmann told reporters at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, near the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Lamborghini from this year has an entire hybrid three-model line-up, with the new version of Urus SE SUV, the Revuelto sports car and the new Temerario sports car, presented during the summer and which has a price of over 300,000 euros ($315,000), excluding value-added tax.

Winkelmann said Lamborghini was not in a hurry to push for electrification. The company also is waiting for a clearer regulatory outlook in the European Union, as a review of the bloc’s ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2035 is currently scheduled in 2026.

“We think this is the right way to face the future,” he said. “There are discussions around synthetic fuels and this is an opportunity for our kind of cars”.

Winkelmann, who reiterated there were no plans for a Lamborghini spin-off from the Volkswagen group, said Lamborghini cars would always be produced in Italy.

Asked whether he saw any business impact following the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president and his threat of new tariffs on European-made products, Winkelmann declined to comment but added: “we cannot think of a Lamborghini being manufactured outside of Italy or of Sant’Agata”.

($1 = 0.9535 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Chizu Nomiyama )

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post