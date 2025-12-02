L'Oreal will start work on potential Armani deal ‘very soon’, says CFO
L'Oreal will start work on potential Armani deal ‘very soon’, says CFO
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L'Oreal will "definitely" look at an investment in Italian fashion group Armani and start working on it "very soon", Chief Financial Officer Christophe Babule said during a fireside chat with analysts on Monday.
Armani's will instructed heirs to gradually sell the fashion house he created or seek a market listing, starting with a 15% stake within 18 months, giving priority to L'Oreal, luxury conglomerate LVMH, eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica or another group of "equal standing".
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)