Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 10, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 10, 2026
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kyiv's electricity system, severely damaged by a winter campaign of Russian bombardment including a strike two nights ago, has been turned off for repairs at the orders of the state grid operator, the city administration said on Saturday amid intense cold weather.
The city's water and heat distribution systems, as well as electrified public transport, have also stopped working as a result of the power outage, the administration said on Telegram. It said repairs were underway, but did not indicate how long the systems would remain shut down.
Half of Kyiv's apartment blocks were without heat on Friday after the latest Russian attack, as temperatures sank below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).
(Reporting by Max Hunder. Editing by Mark Potter)
A power outage is a temporary loss of electrical power in a specific area, often caused by severe weather, equipment failure, or maintenance work. It can disrupt services like heating, lighting, and electronic devices.
Infrastructure refers to the fundamental facilities and systems serving a country, city, or area, including transportation, communication, sewage, water, and electric systems. It is essential for economic development and quality of life.
Public transport is a system of transport that is available for use by the general public, typically consisting of buses, trains, subways, and ferries. It is designed to provide accessible and affordable transportation options.
Climate change refers to significant changes in global temperatures and weather patterns over time. While climate change is a natural phenomenon, human activities have accelerated its pace, leading to severe environmental impacts.
Energy distribution is the process of delivering electricity from power plants to consumers. It involves a network of transmission lines, substations, and transformers that ensure reliable access to energy for homes and businesses.
Explore more articles in the Finance category