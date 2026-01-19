Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", and that Moscow is studying the proposal and hopes for contacts with Washington concerning it.
(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
