Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Kongsberg Gruppen secures a $1.7 billion contract with Poland for drone defense systems, enhancing NATO cooperation and production capacity.
STOCKHOLM/Warsaw, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian defence company Kongsberg Gruppen said on Friday it had won a 16 billion crown ($1.67 billion) order from Poland for drone defence systems.
Poland has been accelerating efforts to strengthen its air defences after a Russian drone strike in September exposed how vulnerable the country remains to spillover from the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
"Poland carries on its shoulders the responsibility, expenses, organizations, everything that is supposed to ensure security on the Polish, European, NATO eastern border...," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a conference on Friday.
The main contractor will be state-owned defence group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, while Norway's Kongsberg and Gdynia-based APS are also set to play key roles.
Kongsberg said in a statement it would invest in increasing its production capacity in Poland following the order for the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS).
The contract, signed in partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), entails the delivery of 18 CUAS batteries.
"The collaboration between Kongsberg and PGZ demonstrates the companies' commitment and support to NATO-aligned industrial cooperation to strengthen the European security landscape and anti-drone shield," it said.
The purchase forms part of Poland's East Shield initiative to reinforce defences along NATO's eastern flank and will be financed through the European Union's SAFE programme.
The system will comprise radars for detecting hostile targets as well as several types of effectors intended to neutralise the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles.
($1 = 9.5996 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk, Barbara Erling and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, editing by Terje Solsvik and Tomasz Janowski)
Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) are technologies designed to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones to protect airspace and critical infrastructure.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
Production capacity refers to the maximum output that a company can produce in a given period under normal conditions, often influenced by resources and technology.
Investment in production capacity involves allocating resources to enhance or expand a company's ability to produce goods or services, often through new technologies or facilities.
