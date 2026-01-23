ContourGlobal Expands into Greece with Solar and Battery Acquisitions

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - KKR-owned energy group ContourGlobal said on Friday it had entered the Greek renewables market with the acquisition of a portfolio of solar plants and 500 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage projects.

The deal includes 26 operational solar plants with an expected annual power generation of approximately 51 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough electricity to power up to 15,000 Greek households for one year.

The assets were previously owned by Quest Energy, part of Quest Holdings.

ContourGlobal said it had also secured full ownership of six battery storage projects through two transactions with Spain's FRV and Greek developer Zephiros. The first 100 MW of storage capacity is expected to be ready at the beginning of next year.

"Entering the Greek market is a further step in ContourGlobal's ambition to become a leading independent power producer in renewables and energy storage," CEO Antonio Cammisecra said, citing the country's growing need for large‑scale storage assets.

With 24 GW of installed capacity, Greece is accelerating its shift away from lignite and gas towards green energy sources.

Renewable energy is expected to supply nearly 70% of Greek power by 2030, increasing demand for flexible storage as the country aims to become a net electricity exporter from 2026.

ContourGlobal, founded in 2005 and listed in London in 2017, became fully owned by U.S. fund KKR in 2022.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)