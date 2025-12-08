EU Commission clears Mars' $36 billion Kellanova deal
EU Commission clears Mars' $36 billion Kellanova deal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a $36 billion ($36.00 billion) bid from candy and snacks giant Mars to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova, it said on Monday, after opening a full-scale investigation into the takeover in June, citing concerns over competition.
"The Commission has concluded that the proposed transaction would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area," it said in a statement on Monday.
Mars' takeover of Kellanova, among the biggest in the sector, brings under one roof brands ranging from M&Ms, Snickers and Whiskas cat food to Pringles crisps, Pop-Tarts and Kellogg's cereals.
($1 = $1.0000)
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)