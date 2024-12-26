Kazakhstan’s senate chief: cause of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash unknown for now

Published : , on

ASTANA (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s senate chairman said on Thursday that the cause of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash was still unknown.

“None of these countries – neither Azerbaijan, Russia nor Kazakhstan – is interested in hiding information. All information will be made available to the public,” Ashimbayev Maulen said.

An Embraer passenger jet crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people, after diverting from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)