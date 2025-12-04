Finance
Solidcore says it will buy back almost $80 million worth of shares from EuroClear
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan gold miner Solidcore Resources said on Thursday that it plans to buy back more than 30 million shares deposited in EuroClear at $2.57 per share, for a total value of $78,498,588.
In a statement, it said the buyback, which will take place on December 19, would be denominated in UAE dirhams.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Joe Bavier)