Posted on January 27, 2026
Last updated: January 27, 2026
JSW halts restructuring talks with unions, risking vital funding due to a shift in union stance influenced by political comments.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner JSW on Tuesday suspended crucial restructuring talks with trade unions, it said, putting a government-backed rescue plan and vital funding in doubt after what it called a "significant change" in the unions' stance.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
The deadlock threatens JSW's ability to secure the 3 billion zlotys ($854 million) in liquidity it needs for 2026, pushing the European Union's largest coking coal producer closer to a financial crunch amid mounting losses.
CONTEXT
The company said it was forced to suspend the talks after unions altered their negotiating position following media reports of comments by left-wing Polish politician and the speaker of Poland's lower house of parliament Wlodzimierz Czarzasty
Czarzasty, who is also the leader of The New Left, one of the parties of the current ruling coalition, called on Tuesday for the ruling coalition to discuss JSW's "very difficult" situation, citing "poor management," the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.
BACKGROUND
The state-controlled miner has struggled with weak demand, increased competition from cheaper imports, and high operational costs, reporting a 7.24 billion zloty net loss for 2024.
Talks have historically been complicated by a fragmented system of dozens of trade unions.
WHAT'S NEXT
JSW said its management would now analyse "alternative forms of restructuring".
It said the breakdown came despite progress toward a deal a day earlier in talks attended by Deputy State Assets Minister Grzegorz Wrona.
($1 = 3.5116 zlotys)
(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Marta Maciag in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
