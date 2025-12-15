Home > Finance > Poland's JSW needs over $830 million to stay afloat, says minister
Finance

Poland's JSW needs over $830 million to stay afloat, says minister

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

WARSAW, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Polish coking coal producer JSW needs 3 ‍billion ‌zlotys ($834 million) of liquidity to keep operating next year, ⁠the state assets minister ‌said on Monday, adding the company was considering loans from commercial banks and a government fund.

JSW, the European Union's largest ⁠producer of coking coal used in steelmaking, has been hit by falling ​prices and high wage costs, and is ‌working on a restructuring ⁠plan.

If approved, the plan could save billions of zlotys on wages, estimated by Erste analyst Jakub Szkopek at ​7.1 billion zlotys per year.

The state-controlled company has already cut investments and spent almost all of its rainy day fund, which has shrunk from nearly 5 ​billion ‍zlotys at the end ​of 2022 to around 100 million in October.

JSW reported a net loss of 796.3 million zlotys for the third quarter, widening from a 315.3-million-zloty loss a year earlier.

"The restructuring plan for JSW is ready. The company is ⁠intensively negotiating to secure commercial financing from the international market," Wojciech Balczun told ​reporters.

"Market responsiveness is high. At the same time, we are negotiating a loan from the Restructuring Fund. JSW needs almost 3 billion zlotys to ‌ensure its liquidity for the next year."

($1 = 3.5956 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Anna Koper. Editing by Mark Potter)

Related Posts
Airbus delivered about 30 jets in first-half December, sources say
Airbus delivered about 30 jets in first-half December, sources say
Italian judge orders prosecutors to seek tax fraud indictment for Exor CEO Elkann
Italian judge orders prosecutors to seek tax fraud indictment for Exor CEO Elkann
Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing
Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing
EU's Kallas: China is increasingly weaponizing economic ties for political gains
EU's Kallas: China is increasingly weaponizing economic ties for political gains
Romania's government survives no-confidence vote over judicial pensions
Romania's government survives no-confidence vote over judicial pensions
Russian opposition party that wants Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning despite crackdown
Russian opposition party that wants Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning despite crackdown
Oaktree-backed firm unveils $1.2 billion Amsterdam 'hyperscale' data centre project
Oaktree-backed firm unveils $1.2 billion Amsterdam 'hyperscale' data centre project
Sterling holds steady ahead of BoE decision this week
Sterling holds steady ahead of BoE decision this week
Russian court rules in favour of Rusal in $1.32 billion lawsuit against Rio Tinto
Russian court rules in favour of Rusal in $1.32 billion lawsuit against Rio Tinto
Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says
Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says
Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources
Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources
Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan
Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Doctors in England to strike after they reject government's offer

Doctors in England to strike after they reject government's offer

ECB criticises Italy over budget measures affecting banks

ECB criticises Italy over budget measures affecting banks

Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?

Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?

LME outlines proposed new rules on position limits

LME outlines proposed new rules on position limits

Italy's Enel buys wind farms in Germany in 80-million-euro deal

Italy's Enel buys wind farms in Germany in 80-million-euro deal

EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says

EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says

Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings

Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings

EU hands $84.5 million cartel fine to makers of car starter batteries

EU hands $84.5 million cartel fine to makers of car starter batteries

US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

Explainer-Europe's carmakers look to overturn 2035 combustion engine ban

Explainer-Europe's carmakers look to overturn 2035 combustion engine ban

ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

STMicro has shipped 5 billion chips for Starlink in past decade; that could double by 2027

STMicro has shipped 5 billion chips for Starlink in past decade; that could double by 2027

View All Finance Posts
;