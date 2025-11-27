Factbox-How JPMorgan's planned London tower ranks among Europe's biggest buildings
Factbox-How JPMorgan's planned London tower ranks among Europe's biggest buildings
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
By Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Iain Withers
LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street's biggest bank, JPMorgan, has announced plans to build a 3-million-square-foot (280,000 square metres) tower in London's Canary Wharf financial district.
Here is how JPMorgan's riverside tower, whose final design and height are yet to be determined, would compare to some other large European buildings, by floor space:
COEUR DEFENSE IN PARIS
The 2001-built office complex in Paris' La Defense district has 3.8 million square feet of space. It is not strictly one building, but made up of two 160-metre towers and three 40-metre lower-rise buildings, according to the website of the La Defense district. The offices are leased out to various companies.
LONDON'S SHARD
The tallest tower in Britain, the 310-metre-tall Shard has about 1.3 million square feet of space.
Completed in 2012, it is home to offices, a hotel, restaurants, expensive apartments and a top-floor bar and open-air viewing deck offering 360-degree views of up to 40 miles.
ROMANIA'S PALACE OF THE PARLIAMENT
Built by Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in the mid-20th century, the colossal Parliament Palace is one of Europe's roomiest, with some 3,000 rooms in total.
Figures on its size vary, but most sources say it is around 3.9 million square feet. Romanian guidebooks tout the building as the world's second-largest administrative building after the Pentagon in the United States.
Thousands of tonnes of crystal, marble and wood were hauled to Bucharest from across Romania for the construction which includes glitzy halls, secret tunnels and a nuclear bunker.
22 BISHOPSGATE IN THE CITY OF LONDON
Completed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020, 22 Bishopsgate is a 2.1-million-square-feet 62-storey skyscraper that is broader than the Shard. It is the second tallest building in London and the UK.
In a sign of the rebound in demand for prime office space, the fund arm of developer AXA said in January the building was fully let.
COMMERZBANK'S FRANKFURT SKYSCRAPER
The tallest building in Europe when completed in 1997, the tower is the HQ for Germany's Commerzbank. Reaching 259 metres tall, or 300 metres if you include an antenna spire at the top, it has around 1.3 million square feet of space, and was designed by architects Foster + Partners, which is also working on JPMorgan's planned building.
FRANCE'S HEXAGONE BALARD
The hexagonal headquarters of the French armed forces, the building's site has about 163,000 square metres (1.8 million square feet) of floor space.
Built in 2015, lead construction company Bouygues said more than 13,000 people worked on the project, which has a roof "evoking the wings of a stealth bomber". More than 9,000 military staff work across the sprawling campus.
THE LOUVRE PALACE
The most-visited museum in the world, the Parisian palace has in excess of 200,000 square metres (2.2 million square feet) of total floor space after additions and modifications, according to its website. The museum's priceless art and objects on public display are spread over a much smaller space, however.
Originally built in the 12th century, the Louvre was for centuries the official residence of the kings of France, until Louis XIV - weary of rebellious crowds in Paris - abandoned it for Versailles.
(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Iain;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)