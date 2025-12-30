Joe Kiani in 2025: Capital, Conviction, and a Focused Return to Innovation

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

As 2025 comes to a close, few business leaders illustrate purposeful reinvention as clearly as Joe Kiani. After stepping away from Masimo, the company he built into a global force in patient monitoring, Kiani has spent this year doing what he has always done best: building systems that solve real human problems. In 2025, that work centered on three lanes that reinforce his long-standing priorities, leading Like Minded Labs as CEO, launching the diabetes prevention platform Nutu, and continuing to reinvest in the Patient Safety Movement Foundation among several other endeavors.

The CEO move that explains his second act

In July 2025, Kiani became CEO of Like Minded Labs, the Santa Monica media technology company he co-founded. The appointment wasn’t framed as a symbolic return to the spotlight. Like Minded’s stated mission is to improve how creators and teams communicate through more expressive, intuitive video and collaboration tools.

The company also added former Disney CEO Bob Chapek to its board at the same time, a move that signaled an intent to scale into mainstream creative and enterprise workflows rather than remain a boutique innovation shop.

From a business standpoint, Kiani’s fit here is direct. His career has been built on extracting clear signals from noisy environments, then turning that capability into products people trust in high-stakes settings. Like Minded Labs is that same discipline aimed at a different human problem: how to make remote collaboration feel more natural and more meaningful for people whose work depends on nuance, timing, and shared attention.

Nutu: turning diabetes prevention into a daily system

Another 2025 endeavor of note is the growth and expansion of Nutu through Willow Laboratories. Nutu is a personalized lifestyle and metabolic health app designed to help people with prediabetes reduce risk and avoid progression to Type 2 diabetes. It integrates wearable and self-reported data across nutrition, activity, sleep, and biometrics, producing a daily “Nutu Score” that tracks practical progress instead of abstract wellness goals.

In a market crowded with quick-fix health apps, Nutu’s posture is deliberately grounded. It is built around small, sustainable shifts, with feedback that is easy to understand and repeat. That framing reflects Kiani’s long-running view that real prevention depends less on perfect information and more on whether people can actually use that information day after day.

Patient Safety Movement Foundation

2025 also underscored that Kiani’s patient-safety advocacy remains present-tense work. He continues as founder and chair of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, the organization he launched to reduce preventable deaths worldwide.

This year, the foundation continued its education and implementation efforts, including the Kiani Global Interprofessional Patient Safety Fellowship and ongoing dissemination of evidence-based safety practices through convenings and partnerships. He also continues his commitment to the Kiani Foundation.

Additional Board Roles and Investments

Within health tech, he joined the board of MY01 in September 2025 after investing in the company, bringing his connected monitoring experience to its continuous perfusion sensing platform. That same month, he was appointed to the board of IRADIMED Corporation, where he also took on audit committee duties and the chair of the compensation committee. Earlier in the year, following his lead investment in CDX Medical Technologies’ Series A, Kiani joined CDX’s board to help guide development of its next generation ECMO system.

What 2025 says about Kiani now

If you want a single theme across Kiani’s year, it’s continuity with sharper focus.

Different arenas, same operating logic: identify a preventable problem, build the tools to surface it earlier, and push adoption until outcomes change. That is what Joe Kiani did in his first act. In 2025, he proved he’s still doing it, just with a wider toolkit and a renewed sense of where he can make the next measurable difference.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Products and platforms mentioned are intended to support lifestyle and wellness goals and are not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis or treatment. Individuals should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding personal health decisions.