Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 2026
Last updated: January 28, 2026
JERA's CEO announced plans to expand its LNG portfolio beyond Japan, focusing on flexible contracts and self-managed shipping, at the India Energy Week.
SOUTH GOA, India, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Japan's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer JERA said on Wednesday that the company is considering how to utilize its portfolio beyond Japan.
Speaking at the India Energy Week conference, Izumi Kai also added that JERA needs more flexible LNG contracts, and to handle shipping by themselves to manage market uncertainty.
(Reporting by Mohi Narayan and Tanay Dhumal; writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LNG stands for liquefied natural gas, which is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for ease of storage and transport.
Flexible contracts are agreements that allow for adjustments in terms, such as pricing or delivery schedules, to adapt to changing market conditions.
Market uncertainty refers to the unpredictability of market conditions, which can affect pricing, supply, and demand for goods and services.
Self-management of shipping refers to a company handling its own logistics and transportation processes rather than outsourcing them to third parties.
