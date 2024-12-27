Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Japan’s cabinet approves record budget, faces tough parliament fight
Tokyo city skyline at sunset, vibrant lights visible.

Published : 19 seconds ago, on

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s cabinet on Friday approved a record $730 billion budget for the next fiscal year, while limiting new bond issuance to the lowest in 17 years on the back of record tax revenue.

However, Ishiba’s minority government faces a tough political battle with opposition parties to pass the budget through parliament early next year, potentially damaging his already weak standing in the polls.

The budget for the fiscal year that starts in April is estimated at 115.5 trillion yen ($732.36 billion), up 2.6% from the current year’s 112.6 trillion yen, driven by debt-servicing and social security costs.

But record tax revenue is likely to help reduce new bond issuance to 28.6 trillion yen, the lowest since 2008.

As a result, the debt dependence ratio will stand at 24.8%, meaning new bond sales account for a quarter of the budget. It represents the first drop below 30% since 1998.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference on Friday that the government “will continue working to achieve both economic turnaround and fiscal health.”

He also said the government is sticking with its goal to deliver a primary budget surplus by the next fiscal year, though a detailed estimate would not be released until early 2025.

As the budget plan needs support from opposition parties to pass parliament, Ishiba’s minority government could be forced to yield to their demands and revise part of the plan during parliament deliberations.

The key opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP) is demanding a more aggressive lifting of the income tax threshold in effective tax cuts, potentially hurting tax revenue.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post