Japan's Alliance with the US at Risk if Taiwan Crisis Ignored, Says Takaichi

Japan's Stance on Taiwan Crisis

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan's strategic alliance with the U.S. would collapse if Tokyo were to turn away from a conflict in Taiwan, but distanced herself from previous comments that suggested a possible military response in such an event.

Takaichi's Comments and Reactions

Takaichi expressed her latest views on a nationally broadcast TV programme late on Monday, where an opposition party leader criticised her for igniting tensions with China with the earlier remarks.

Historical Context of Japan-China Relations

Ties between Japan and China have sunk to the worst level in years after Takaichi said in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response. Beijing has responded with export curbs, flight cancellations and vitriolic commentaries, repeatedly demanding a retraction.

Implications for US-Japan Relations

China claims sovereignty over the democratically-governed island of Taiwan.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that this is not about Japan going out and taking military action if China and the United States come into conflict (over Taiwan)," Takaichi said on the live TV show, referring to the comments she made in parliament in November.

"If something serious happens there, we would have to go to rescue the Japanese and American citizens in Taiwan. In that situation, there may be cases where we take joint action.

"And if the U.S. forces, acting jointly with us, come under attack and Japan does nothing and simply runs away, the Japan–U.S. alliance would collapse. So we would respond strictly within the limits of the law — within the limits of the laws as they currently exist — while making a comprehensive judgment based on what is happening on the ground."

Takaichi did not elaborate.

With an eye on the electorate, Takaichi has stopped short of retracting the remarks from November, saying her stance was consistent with Japan's long-standing policy. She has also said that China’s characterisation of her remarks was inconsistent with the facts.

Japan's pacifist constitution prohibits direct military action but allows it to exercise the right of collective self-defence, or defending the United States or another friendly country that comes under attack, in cases where Japan faces a "threat to its survival."

Takaichi has enjoyed high approval ratings since taking office in October 2025 and has called a snap election on February 8, hoping to capitalise on her popularity.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)