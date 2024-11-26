Published : , on

Advancing compliance and trust in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

We are proud to announce that James Young, Transak’s Head of Compliance and MLRO, has joined the Elliptic Client Advisory Board. This esteemed group brings together industry leaders to collaborate on solving critical challenges and setting new standards in crypto compliance and innovation.

Since joining Transak in 2021, James has built and scaled the compliance team into a world-class department that today processes tens of thousands of transactions daily from over 160 countries. Under his leadership, Transak has implemented a robust compliance framework that ensures secure, transparent, and fully regulated cryptocurrency transactions. His efforts have solidified Transak’s position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, fostering confidence in the growing digital economy.

James’s appointment to Elliptic’s Client Advisory Board reflects his remarkable contributions to the field. He has held senior compliance positions at globally recognized organizations, where he successfully led initiatives to ensure adherence to international regulatory standards. As Head of Risk and Compliance at a leading global payments and currency exchange firm, James navigated a period of significant organizational transformation, strengthening compliance frameworks and mitigating risks. Earlier in his career, he served at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), contributing to regulatory enforcement and oversight within one of the world’s most respected financial authorities.

Elliptic, a pioneering UK blockchain analytics firm, was founded in 2013 by Adam Joyce, Tom Robinson, and James Smith. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Singapore, Elliptic is the first company to develop cryptoasset anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance tools powered by blockchain analytics. Its cutting-edge solutions enable financial institutions, crypto businesses, and government agencies to detect illicit activity, manage risk, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Elliptic’s leadership in blockchain investigation tools and analytics has earned it the trust of institutions worldwide.

The Elliptic Client Advisory Board brings together experts from across the industry to address pressing challenges, share insights, and co-develop solutions that drive innovation and trust in the blockchain ecosystem. As a member, James will collaborate with other leaders to contribute to the development of industry-best practices and compliance standards.

Speaking on his new role, James shared:

“I’m honoured and privileged to join Elliptic’s Client Advisory Board and collaborate with industry peers to address the evolving challenges of crypto compliance. Together, we have the opportunity to drive meaningful change and shape a more transparent, secure future for digital assets.”

Congratulations to James Young on this significant achievement! We are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the advisory board and the broader crypto compliance landscape.

