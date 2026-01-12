Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Self-driving truck startup PlusAI said on Monday it would launch Southern Europe's first programme to test heavy-duty autonomous trucks, expanding its partnership with Iveco Group brand IVECO.
The programme will develop two IVECO S‑Way trucks equipped with PlusAI's Level 4 autonomous driving system on a roughly 300-km freight route between Madrid and Zaragoza, with tests starting in 2026 and a safety operator on board.
The trials will be carried out with Spanish logistics operator Sesé and the regional government of Aragon. PlusAI, headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in Europe and the U.S., has worked with Iveco for several years on joint research and testing.
PlusAI is moving towards a planned public listing on Nasdaq through a business combination with blank check company Churchill Capital Corp IX, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
Iveco is set to be delisted after India's Tata Motors announced in July it would buy the company in a 3.8-billion-euro deal.
(Reporting by Laura Contemori; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
An autonomous truck is a vehicle designed to transport goods without human intervention, using advanced technologies like sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to navigate and operate safely.
A logistics operator is a company that manages the transportation and storage of goods, ensuring efficient supply chain operations and timely delivery to customers.
A Level 4 autonomous driving system can operate a vehicle without human intervention in specific conditions, such as defined geographic areas or under certain environmental conditions.
A public listing refers to the process of offering shares of a private company to the public through a stock exchange, allowing it to raise capital from public investors.
