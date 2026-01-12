Iveco and PlusAI Launch Southern Europe's First Autonomous Truck Tests

Autonomous Truck Testing in Spain

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Self-driving truck startup PlusAI said on Monday it would launch Southern Europe's first programme to test heavy-duty autonomous trucks, expanding its partnership with Iveco Group brand IVECO.

Details of the Testing Program

The programme will develop two IVECO S‑Way trucks equipped with PlusAI's Level 4 autonomous driving system on a roughly 300-km freight route between Madrid and Zaragoza, with tests starting in 2026 and a safety operator on board.

Partnership with Logistics Operator

The trials will be carried out with Spanish logistics operator Sesé and the regional government of Aragon. PlusAI, headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in Europe and the U.S., has worked with Iveco for several years on joint research and testing.

Future Plans for PlusAI

PlusAI is moving towards a planned public listing on Nasdaq through a business combination with blank check company Churchill Capital Corp IX, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Iveco is set to be delisted after India's Tata Motors announced in July it would buy the company in a 3.8-billion-euro deal.

(Reporting by Laura Contemori; Editing by Matt Scuffham)