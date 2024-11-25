Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Italy’s UniCredit offers to buy Banco BPM for $10.57 billion

UniCredit logo on red background.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

(Reuters) -Italian lender UniCredit said on Monday it had offered to buy rival Banco BPM in a roughly 10.09-billion-euro ($10.57 billion) all-stock deal that would combine Italy’s second and third largest banks and expand their pan-European presence.

UniCredit, the country’s second-largest bank, offered 0.175 of its common stock for each BPM share, which equates to 6.67 euros per share, a premium of about 0.4% to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

“Europe needs stronger, bigger banks to help it develop its economy and help it compete against the other major economic blocs,” UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said in a statement.

BPM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in November, BPM bought a 5% stake in state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and also launched a buyout offer to gain full control of asset manager Anima Holding in a deal worth up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

BPM’s shares have risen about 5.3% since the close on Nov. 6, before it announced its offer for Anima.

UniCredit said it had taken note of BPM’s offer for Anima and that its offer is independent of its investment in German lender Commerzbank AG.

The lender said it expects the BPM deal to add to its earnings per share in the high single digit range within two years following the settlement of the exchange offer.

($1 = 0.9542 euros)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Savio D’Souza)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post