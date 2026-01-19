Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Hera acquires Sostelia for €138 million, enhancing its water treatment operations and boosting earnings by €20 million.
MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian multi‑utility firm Hera said on Monday it had agreed to acquire water treatment group Sostelia in a deal worth 138 million euros $161 million) including debt, boosting its position in the treatment of industrial and civil water.
Hera said the acquisition would, once fully integrated, contribute more than 20 million euros to group consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding additional synergies.
Sostelia is 65% owned by private equity firm Xenon AIFM through its Xenon Fidec fund, while the remaining 35% is in the hands of entrepreneurs linked to the various companies which are part of the group.
Rothschild advised Xenon in the transaction. ($1 = 0.8595 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)
