Italy's Eni in talks with Mercuria over trading partnership, Bloomberg News r...

Eni and Mercuria Partnership Discussions

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas company Eni is in talks with privately held Mercuria Group over a potential partnership in commodity trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Current Status of Negotiations

Eni declined to comment, while Switzerland-based commodity trading firm Mercuria did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The negotiations are ongoing, and a partnership agreement may not be finalized, the report added.

Financial Performance of Mercuria

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Mercuria posted a profit of $1.3 billion last year as it paid almost no tax.

Previous Deals with Vitol

Vitol, another Swiss commodity trading firm, struck a deal with Eni in 2025, acquiring stakes in the Italian company's West African oil and gas assets to strengthen its foothold in the upstream sector.

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Leroy Leo)