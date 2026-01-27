Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Eni is in talks with Mercuria for a potential trading partnership. The negotiations are ongoing, and no agreement has been finalized yet.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas company Eni is in talks with privately held Mercuria Group over a potential partnership in commodity trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Eni declined to comment, while Switzerland-based commodity trading firm Mercuria did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The negotiations are ongoing, and a partnership agreement may not be finalized, the report added.
Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Mercuria posted a profit of $1.3 billion last year as it paid almost no tax.
Vitol, another Swiss commodity trading firm, struck a deal with Eni in 2025, acquiring stakes in the Italian company's West African oil and gas assets to strengthen its foothold in the upstream sector.
