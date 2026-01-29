Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Brembo exceeded its 2025 profit margin target, achieving 16.5% despite challenges in the auto market, with revenue at 3.7 billion euros.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian premium brake maker Brembo said on Thursday its annual core profit margin was 16.5%, slightly better than the previously guided 16%, despite a broader decline in production of premium cars.
The Bergamo-based group's shares gained as much as 2.6% after it published the earnings statement.
"The Brembo Group achieved solid results in 2025, despite a particularly challenging environment, marked by a significant decline in new vehicle production in Europe and North America, especially in the premium segment," Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said in a statement.
Brembo's full-year revenue stood at 3.7 billion euros ($4.4 billion), down 1.6% on a like-for-like basis, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation amounted to 610 million euros.
($1 = 0.8365 euros)
(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
