Brembo Surpasses 2025 Profit Margin Goal Amid Auto Market Challenges

Brembo's Financial Performance in 2025

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian premium brake maker Brembo said on Thursday its annual core profit margin was 16.5%, slightly better than the previously guided 16%, despite a broader decline in production of premium cars.

Revenue and Profit Analysis

The Bergamo-based group's shares gained as much as 2.6% after it published the earnings statement.

Market Challenges and Impact

"The Brembo Group achieved solid results in 2025, despite a particularly challenging environment, marked by a significant decline in new vehicle production in Europe and North America, especially in the premium segment," Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said in a statement.

Brembo's full-year revenue stood at 3.7 billion euros ($4.4 billion), down 1.6% on a like-for-like basis, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation amounted to 610 million euros.

($1 = 0.8365 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)