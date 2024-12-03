Published : , on

MILAN (Reuters) – Intesa Sanpaolo has resolved all technical issues that made it difficult for clients to access its home banking app on Monday, a spokesperson for Italy’s biggest bank said, after users reported problems with the services earlier in the day.

“All access channels are back to normal,” the spokesperson told Reuters. “Pension payments which were due on Monday will be regularly credited with a Dec. 2 date,” the person added.

Earlier on Monday, Intesa said intense traffic at the beginning of the month, when a number of payments are scheduled, had played a role in the services breakdown.

Tracking website Downdetector.com, which collects status reports from a number of sources, showed a peak of more 7,000 reports after 0600 GMT, which fell to around 2,000 by 0900 GMT.

Intesa has made a technology upgrade to switch to a cloud IT infrastructure, a key target under CEO Carlo Messina.

It has launched a cloud-based digital bank called Isybank and has said it will migrate its entire banking operations to the cloud – something few high-street lenders globally have attempted given the technical challenge of a full transition – by the end of next year.

