Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Italy’s biggest bank Intesa says all tech issues resolved
Tall skyscraper under cloudy sky, Intesa Sanpaolo logo visible.

Published : 22 hours ago, on

MILAN (Reuters) – Intesa Sanpaolo has resolved all technical issues that made it difficult for clients to access its home banking app on Monday, a spokesperson for Italy’s biggest bank said, after users reported problems with the services earlier in the day.

“All access channels are back to normal,” the spokesperson told Reuters. “Pension payments which were due on Monday will be regularly credited with a Dec. 2 date,” the person added.

Earlier on Monday, Intesa said intense traffic at the beginning of the month, when a number of payments are scheduled, had played a role in the services breakdown.

Tracking website Downdetector.com, which collects status reports from a number of sources, showed a peak of more 7,000 reports after 0600 GMT, which fell to around 2,000 by 0900 GMT.

Intesa has made a technology upgrade to switch to a cloud IT infrastructure, a key target under CEO Carlo Messina.

It has launched a cloud-based digital bank called Isybank and has said it will migrate its entire banking operations to the cloud – something few high-street lenders globally have attempted given the technical challenge of a full transition – by the end of next year.

 

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of Downdetector.com in paragraph 4)

 

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti and Bill Berkrot)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post