Finance
Italy’s Bending Spoons to take Brightcove private in $233 million deal
Published : 1 day ago, on
(Reuters) – Cloud-based streaming platform Brightcove said on Monday Bending Spoons will buy the company in a transaction valued at about $233 million, adding to a string of deals by the Italian tech firm as it looks to bolster its app portfolio.
The all-cash, take-private deal values each share of the Boston, Massachusetts-based company at $4.45, representing a premium of close to 40% to the stock’s last closing price.
Bending Spoons, which owns services such as note-taking tool Evernote and photo editor Remini, has been pressing ahead with acquisitions throughout the year.
The Italian app developer bought file-sharing platform WeTransfer and digital publishing platform Issuu in July.
Bending Spoons is also seen as a potential candidate for a public listing, owing to its multiple buyouts, Reuters reported last month.
Brightcove, which allows media companies and enterprises to monetize content through streaming, said the deal would enable it to leverage the technology and market expertise of Bending Spoons.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business2 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories2 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Top Stories2 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?
-
Investing2 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO