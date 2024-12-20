Italy’s Banco BPM strikes deal with unions on 550 hirings, 1,100 early retirements

BankingItaly’s Banco BPM strikes deal with unions on 550 hirings, 1,100 early retirements
Published : 13 hours ago, on
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Banco BPM has struck a deal with trade unions on 550 new hirings in exchange for 1,110 voluntary early retirements, the FABI banking sector union said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)
