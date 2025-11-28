Transport in Italy disrupted by strikes against PM Meloni

ROME (Reuters) -Strikes and protests in Italy on Friday against Giorgia Meloni's government caused the cancellation of dozens of flights and disrupted train services around the country.

The hardline USB union and smaller worker organisations called the one-day action against the government's plans to raise military spending and its support for Israel.

Recent years have seen the emergence of the USB as an aggressive grass-roots union which is challenging the traditional dominance of the three main confederations, the left-wing CGIL and the centrist CISL and UIL.

Milan's Malpensa cancelled at least 27 flights, while Bologna scrapped at least 17. Other affected airports include Milan's Linate, Naples and Venice.

Italy's flagship carrier ITA Airways said it had cancelled 26 domestic flights due to the strikes.

Train cancellations were announced in the main stations of Rome, Turin, Milan and Genoa and protests prevented trains from stopping at the smaller Milan station of Lambrate.

Urban public transport services were disrupted in Rome and several other cities.

Hundreds of protesters marched in Turin, many waving Palestinian flags, and another pro-Gaza march in Genoa was attended by U.N. Special Rapporteur on Palestinian rights Francesca Albanese and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

In Venice, activists blocked access to the offices of Italian defence group Leonardo before they were dispersed by police using water cannon.

The USB has organised another national day of protest on Saturday against what it calls Meloni's "war budget", saying the 2026 financial bill favours military spending over much-needed investment in health, education and welfare.

Prime Minister Meloni, in power since 2022, has called the budget "serious, balanced and responsible," pointing to its income tax cuts for middle-earners which she says can help Italy's sluggish economy.

The more mainstream CGIL, Italy's largest union, has announced a nationwide strike of its own members over the budget on December 12.

