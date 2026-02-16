Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Italy plans to train police in Gaza, aiming to stabilize the Middle East. Foreign Minister Tajani confirms participation in US peace efforts.
ROME, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italy stands ready to help train police forces in Gaza and elsewhere in the Palestinian territories, its foreign minister said on Monday, as Rome aims to play a role in stabilizing the Middle East.
"We are ready to train a new Gaza police force, and we are also ready to train a Palestinian police force," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a news conference in Rome.
He confirmed that Rome was ready to participate as an observer in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, and Italy had been invited to attend a meeting of the group this week in Washington.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)
A police training program is a structured initiative aimed at educating law enforcement personnel in various skills, including law enforcement techniques, community engagement, and crisis management.
A peace initiative refers to efforts or proposals aimed at resolving conflicts and promoting peace, often involving negotiations and collaboration among different parties.
Human capital development involves investing in the education, training, and skills of individuals to enhance their productivity and contribute to economic growth.
Explore more articles in the Finance category