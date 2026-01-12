Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The administrators of Acciaierie d’Italia's steel plants, formerly known as ILVA, have sought 7 billion euros ($8.17 billion) in damages from its former owner ArcelorMittal, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a complaint filed with a Milan court this month.
($1 = 0.8569 euros)
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona;)
